bKash offers up to 20pc instant cashback on payments at 4,500 outlets
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Dec 2020 05:48 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2020 05:48 PM BdST
Throughout the month of December, bKash is offering up to 20 percent instant cashback to the customers on payments for products at almost 4,500 shopping outlets.
Bookstores, clothing stores, electronics, footwear, small and large stores, home decor items, lifestyle products, online shops, restaurants and travel companies are included in the offer.
The Amazing Deals offer will be valid until Dec 31, 2020. Customers can avail up to Tk 300 as cashback under this offer.
Besides this, customers can get 5 percent cashback on payments at selected superstores and pharmacies throughout the month.
During the offer, a customer can get a maximum cashback of Tk 50 in two times (Tk 25 each time) at selected pharmacies and Tk 100 on payments at super stores.
Customers can avail this cashback offer by scanning the QR code with the bKash app, dialling USSD code *247# or through the bKash payment gateway.
To learn more about the offer, customers can visit bKash’s website.
To make payment through the bKash app, a customer has to type the merchant number by tapping on 'Make Payment' icon on the home screen or the payment can be completed by scanning the QR code directly at the merchant point.
