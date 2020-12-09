Managing Director Rahel Ahmed leaving Prime Bank
Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2020 10:45 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2020 10:45 PM BdST
Rahel Ahmed, the managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Ltd, has announced he is leaving the bank to join a new financial institution.
“There was no other reason,” he said on Wednesday after submitting his resignation letter on Monday.
He said the bank decided to extend his term for another three years in a board meeting in September. “But I want to join a new organisation,” he said.
Rahel was in hospital care for some days after being diagnosed with coronavirus recently. Currently he is in isolation at his home on the advice of his doctor after leaving hospital.
He declined to name the institution he is joining. “You will know soon. I would have left earlier had I not been taken ill,” Rahel said
“There is no scope of a misunderstanding with Rahel,” said Tanzil Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank.
Rahel was scheduled to run his term on Dec 13. Tanzil said the board discussed an extension of his service, but did not make a final decision.
Deputy Managing Director Faisal Rahman will stand in as managing director until the bank appoints a new chief executive.
Rahel had earlier worked at the ANZ Grindlays and Standard Chartered Bank for more than a decade. He had been in charge of the Islamic banking wing of First Gulf bank and the largest regional bank Emirates NBD Banking Group in Dubai for seven years.
- Govt to buy another 50,000 tonnes of rice from Indian supplier
- Apps are killing the restaurant industry
- Oil majors turn to nature to help plug revenue gap
- $50mn in ADB loans for microenterprises
- Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub
- Asian shares slip from all-time highs
- Nagad wins Best Digital Financial Service Award
- Sony to shut a Malaysia factory
Most Read
- Hasina asks why all government projects miss deadlines: official
- Sheikh Hasina ranks 39th on Forbes list of 2020's most powerful women
- Seize Oli Ahmad’s book, block Kanak Sarwar’s videos: High Court
- Court orders PBI to open probe into sedition charges against Islamist leaders
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- DBL Group brings back workers from Ethiopia as conflict continues
- 'Stop or be sent to Afghanistan': Mayor Taposh tells Babunagari
- BNP chief Khaleda, Tarique named in complaint over vandalism of Bangabandhu sculpture
- BNP leader Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of COVID-19
- Dense fog shrouds Bangladesh as mercury dips further