Managing Director Rahel Ahmed leaving Prime Bank

“There was no other reason,” he said on Wednesday after submitting his resignation letter on Monday.

He said the bank decided to extend his term for another three years in a board meeting in September. “But I want to join a new organisation,” he said.

Rahel was in hospital care for some days after being diagnosed with coronavirus recently. Currently he is in isolation at his home on the advice of his doctor after leaving hospital.

He declined to name the institution he is joining. “You will know soon. I would have left earlier had I not been taken ill,” Rahel said

“There is no scope of a misunderstanding with Rahel,” said Tanzil Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank.

Rahel was scheduled to run his term on Dec 13. Tanzil said the board discussed an extension of his service, but did not make a final decision.

Deputy Managing Director Faisal Rahman will stand in as managing director until the bank appoints a new chief executive.

Rahel had earlier worked at the ANZ Grindlays and Standard Chartered Bank for more than a decade. He had been in charge of the Islamic banking wing of First Gulf bank and the largest regional bank Emirates NBD Banking Group in Dubai for seven years.