Sony to shut a Malaysia factory, consolidate facilities
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Dec 2020 08:36 AM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2020 08:36 AM BdST
Sony Corp will close a factory in Malaysia next year to consolidate its operations in its other plant in the state for efficiency, the Japanese electronics giant said on Saturday.
The company told Reuters in an email that it always takes into account market conditions, business growth potential and other factors, as part of a continuous review of its investments and business operations.
"As part of this review, Sony will consolidate its manufacturing operations by transferring its operations in Penang to Selangor, to further enhance operational efficiency," said Penang-based Human Resources Division head Ric Ong.
Operations at the plant will end by Sept. 30 and it will shut by the end of March 2022, affecting about 3,600 employees in Penang.
Some of the Penang employees will be transferred to the other plant, Penang's trade chairman Abdul Halim Hussain told local news portal FMT on Thursday.
Penang in northern Peninsular Malaysia has for decades been a manufacturing hub to many foreign electrical and electronics brands, including Intel Corp, Panasonic Corp and Dell Technologies Inc.
Sony began operations in Malaysia in October 1973, marketing, selling and servicing consumer electronics products, as well as broadcast and professional products and solutions, its website said.
The Penang plant mainly produces home audio, network Walkman, headphones and battery products, while the Selangor plant near the capital Kuala Lumpur manufactures LCD TV, Blu-ray Player and other key components.
- Sony to shut a Malaysia factory
- JD.com to accept China's digital currency
- 'Make Amazon Pay' campaign gains traction
- Exports grow again on vaccine hopes
- India-Bangladesh pipeline construction begins
- Big Oil bets on retail networks in an electric era
- bKash offers cashback to celebrate Victory Day
- Debenhams set to shut shop after 242 years
Most Read
- Bangabandhu statue vandalised in Kushtia amid anti-sculpture movement by Islamist groups
- Qawmi madrasa leaders demand ‘Mujib Minar’ tower in place of Bangabandhu’s statue
- Bhasan Char comes alive with Rohingya residents. Now they want to bring in more refugees
- Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
- With the promise of a better life, Bhasan Char awaits Rohingya refugees
- Bangladesh shuts production at 6 state-owned sugar mills amid mounting losses
- Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
- Bangladesh pro-liberation group to sue Islamists as govt calls for calm over statue issue
- Bangladesh launches antigen tests for COVID-19 in 10 districts
- Filled with joy and hope, first Rohingya refugees move to new homes in Bhasan Char