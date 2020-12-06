JD.com becomes first online platform to accept China's digital currency
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Dec 2020 08:38 AM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2020 08:38 AM BdST
Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc said on Saturday it has become the country's first virtual platform to accept Beijing's homegrown digital currency.
JD Digits, the company's fintech arm, will accept digital yuan as payment for some products on its online mall, as part of an experimental giveaway of digital yuan to citizens of Suzhou, near Shanghai, according to a post on the company's official WeChat account.
China's digital yuan is one of the world's most advanced "central bank digital currency" initiatives, as authorities globally respond to threats from private currencies such as bitcoin and Facebook's Libra.
Under the Suzhou programme, the municipal government and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will issue 200 digital yuan "red envelopes" to 100,000 consumers selected through a lottery.
Suzhou's scheme is the second such digital lottery, after the PBOC issued 10 million yuan ($1.5 million) worth of digital currency to 50,000 randomly selected consumers in the southern city of Shenzhen.
PBOC Governor Yi Gang said last month that more than 2 billion yuan had been spent using China's digital currency so far in 4 million separate transactions.
- Sony to shut a Malaysia factory
- JD.com to accept China's digital currency
- 'Make Amazon Pay' campaign gains traction
- Exports grow again on vaccine hopes
- India-Bangladesh pipeline construction begins
- Big Oil bets on retail networks in an electric era
- bKash offers cashback to celebrate Victory Day
- Debenhams set to shut shop after 242 years
Most Read
- Bangabandhu statue vandalised in Kushtia amid anti-sculpture movement by Islamist groups
- Qawmi madrasa leaders demand ‘Mujib Minar’ tower in place of Bangabandhu’s statue
- Bhasan Char comes alive with Rohingya residents. Now they want to bring in more refugees
- Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
- With the promise of a better life, Bhasan Char awaits Rohingya refugees
- Bangladesh shuts production at 6 state-owned sugar mills amid mounting losses
- Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
- Bangladesh pro-liberation group to sue Islamists as govt calls for calm over statue issue
- Bangladesh launches antigen tests for COVID-19 in 10 districts
- Filled with joy and hope, first Rohingya refugees move to new homes in Bhasan Char