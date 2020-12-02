bKash offers Tk 16 cashback on Tk 11 mobile recharge to celebrate Victory Day

The customers can get Tk 16 back instantly by recharging Tk 11 to any mobile number through the bKash app in the month of victory, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

A customer can avail the cashback offer only once from bKash app during this limited time offer and the offer may end anytime.

To avail the offer, customers have to click on the mobile recharge option from the main menu of bKash app and select the mobile number operator.

In the next step, they should type 11 taka and enter bKash PIN to get the cashback instantly.

Customers can visit the bKash site to know more about the offer.

The offer will be applicable to all numbers of Airtel, Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi and Teletalk.

Mobile Recharge service of bKash has gained much popularity among the customers as there is the opportunity to recharge any amount of money from any corner of the country at any time.

Currently, 25 percent of the total mobile recharge in the country is done through bKash, according to the statement.

Besides cashing in from 240,000 agents across the country, it is also easy to Add Money to bKash account from 22 banks' internet banking or from any Visa and MasterCard.

Customers can enjoy uninterrupted mobile services at home without having to go anywhere.

There are various offers on mobile recharge from bKash app.

Customers can buy voice, data pack or bundle for their own mobile number depending on the type of usage.

There is even an opportunity to compare the best offers on the app.

For example, a customer may want to recharge Tk 50. If a customer clicks on the “check offer” option after typing Tk 50, he or she will be able to see all the offers closely related to that amount of Tk 50 and choose the best offer.