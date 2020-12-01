Grameenphone in deal with edotco to set up 500 towers

The new towers will expand access to data and voice, especially in these “unprecedented challenging times”, Grameenphone said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This is a positive start to the towerco regime in Bangladesh,” said Jahurul Haque, chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

“We commend Grameenphone for their continuous endeavour to meet this increasing demand,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman said, “GP prioritises customer experiences and it’s important that we are able to roll out to fill in the gaps and make sure we improve customer experience.”

“Together, we aim towards improving people’s digital lifestyles, and making the dream of empowered societies in Bangladesh possible.”

Grameenphone currently has more than 16,000 sites, over 13,000 of which are 4G-enabled, according to the statement.

Ricky Steyn, managing director of edotco Bangladesh, said, “It is our pleasure to shake hands with Grameenphone for our partnering endeavor of constructing a wider, more stable and more futuristic mobile network system in Bangladesh.”

“edotco has a global reputation for its service quality, and so we are confident with our promise to deliver with a remarkable output, which will eventually feed the Digital Bangladesh dream.”