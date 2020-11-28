Othoba offers special discounts on its 5th anniversary

It announced five special offers, including ‘Search for Five’, ‘Gift of Fives’ and ‘Full of Discount’, to mark the occasion at its headquarters in Dhaka’s Badda on Saturday.

The offers will be available from Nov 28 to Dec 2, according to a statement.

Adil Khan, head of business at Othoba, said that the customers will be able to purchase products from the site at Tk 5 under the ‘Search For Five’ offer. All a customer needs to do to avail the offer is to search the offered products from various categories.

Under the ‘Exaggerate offer’, five customers will get mega surprise gifts during the delivery time.

A special gift will be given to every customer for their special order as a part of the ‘Gifts of Five’.

Othoba has announced ‘Combo Special Offer’ for five days from the beginning of the celebration on Nov 28.

Adil said that the customers will get up to 57 percent discount on books, cloths, clocks, gift items, smartphones, electronics products, bicycles, furniture and numerous other consumer products. This ‘Full of Discount’ offer will be available until Dec 27.

In addition, free home delivery will be given to the customers for spending above Tk 200 for the purchase of PRAN-RFL products.