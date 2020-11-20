Rice, oil price hikes overshadow drop in prices of vegetables in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2020 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2020 07:30 PM BdST
With increasing supply, the prices of winter vegetables have begun to drop, but the customers in Dhaka have no respite from price hike as fine quality rice and soybean oil have become costlier.
Prices of Miniket rice at wholesale and retail markets in Mirpur, Pirerbagh and Karwan Bazar rose by Tk 1 or 2 per kg in a week.
He could not confirm why the prices have gone up. “I’ve heard that the price of paddy is high now,” he said.
Wholesaler Rony Rice Agency at Karwan Bazar was selling Miniket rice at Tk 2,650 per sack. Trader Monirul Islam said prices of all varieties of rice rose by up to Tk 70 per sack in a week.
The price of soybean oil sold from open jars has increased by Tk 2 a litre to Tk 98.
Prices of garlic, ginger and imported onion have dropped at Karwan Bazar wholesale market, but the decline has not impacted the prices in retail markets in other parts of the city.
The traders at Karwan Bazar were selling white radish at Tk 30 per kg, pointed gourd Tk 40, bean Tk 50, cauliflower and cabbage Tk 30 apiece, and cucumber Tk 60 a kg.
