MetLife Bangladesh wins ‘Superbrand status’

MetLife Bangladesh has won the Superbrand status for the year 2020-21 for its impact in the life insurance sector of the country.

The recognition has been awarded by the Superbrands organisation, which identifies the most outstanding brands in their respective fields.

The selection of winners for the prestigious global status was made by an independent panel of judges.

MetLife Bangladesh’s rich local history of over 65 years, widespread presence in the country through a strong agency network, world-class products, customer service, and industry-leading innovations have contributed in winning the Superbrand status, MetLife said in a statement.

“We are delighted to receive the Superbrand recognition. It is the trust and confidence of our customers, people and regulators that have made us eligible for this recognition and we thank them all,” said Syed Hammadul Karim, MetLife’s general manager.

“As a leading life insurance provider in the country our commitment is to provide world-class financial protection services to the people of Bangladesh,” he added.