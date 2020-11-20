ExonHost offers up to 70pc hosting service discount on Black Friday
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2020 05:01 AM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2020 05:01 AM BdST
ExonHost, a Bangladeshi hosting company, has offered up to 70 percent discount on Black Friday.
The customers will get a minimum 25 percent discount if they avail the hosting services under the offer, ExonHost said in a statement.
The discounts can be easily availed by using coupon codes from ExonHost's website.
Customers can buy domain and services related to web hosting, VPS and dedicated servers from ExonHost through bKash and credit or debit cards.
ExonHost is a subsidiary of Purple IT Limited, an ICANN-recognised company providing domain registration services at home and abroad.
ExonHost is currently providing domain hosting services in about 70 countries around the world.
The company has formed partnerships with various companies around the world, including cPanel and LightSpeed.
