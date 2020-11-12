Daraz extends 11.11 Campaign to Nov 17 after sales soar to Tk 250m within an hour

Daraz Bangladesh, a concern of Alibaba Group, is celebrating Daraz 11.11 Sale for the third time with a “massive” success, the company said in a statement.

Daraz broke last year's record by selling products worth Tk 85 million within the first 15 minutes of 11.11 launch. Last year, Tk 85 million worth of products were sold in 45 minutes.

Shakib Al Hasan, the top–ranked all-rounder in the world, inaugurated the campaign at 11:30am on Nov 10 on Daraz’s official Facebook Live page.

More than 100,000 products were sold in the first hour of the campaign.

The sale this year is three and a half times higher than last year’s.

The number of sellers who have participated in the campaign has also doubled to 15,000.

Daraz has set a record by selling realme C15 phones worth Tk 60 million in just 10 minutes.

Among the sold-out products, Special 11 TK Mystery Box ended within 10 seconds while Brand Mystery Boxes of different price ranges were sold out within a minute of unlocking.

The best-selling products from the campaign are POCO X3 NFC Phone, realme C12, Sharp-Full Auto Washing Machine (ES-X858), Gree Split Type Air Conditioner (1.5 TON, Inverter), Samsung 43 Inch LED TV and Walton laptop.

Popular Brands throughout the campaign included realme, Apex, Dabur Honey, Dettol, Esquire Electronics, StudioX, Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola and Focallure.

Sales under the categories fashion, electronic accessories, home and living, health and beauty increased "immensely".

During the extended phase of the Daraz 11.11 campaign there will be "huge" discounts on various products every day, vouchers, mega deals, flash sales and additional discounts through payment partners offering savings up to 15 percent.

The payment partners are BRAC Bank, City Bank, Eastern Bank Limited, Mercantile Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and bKash.