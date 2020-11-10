Amazon charged with antitrust violations by European regulators

The European Commission, the executive branch of the 27-nation bloc, said Amazon had abused its dual role as both a retail store used by millions of vendors, and a merchant that sells its own competing goods on the platform. Authorities accused Amazon of harvesting data from the millions of merchants who use its marketplace to spot popular products, then copy them and sell at a lower price.

“We must ensure that dual role platforms with market power, such as Amazon, do not distort competition,” Margrethe Vestager, the commission’s vice president for digital issues, said in a statement. “Data on the activity of third party sellers should not be used to the benefit of Amazon when it acts as a competitor to these sellers.”

The case, which has been expected for months, is the latest front in a trans-Atlantic regulatory push against Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google as authorities in the United States and Europe take a more sceptical view of their business practices and dominance of the digital economy. Last month, the Justice Department brought antitrust charges against Google, and Apple and Facebook are also facing investigations in both Washington and Brussels.

Many in Europe will be watching to see how the Amazon announcement is received by the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, who is expected to pursue policies that limit the industry’s power. The Trump administration has criticised Vestager for targeting American companies like Apple, even as it initiated its own investigations of the industry.

In the Amazon case, Tuesday’s announcement was just one part of the regulatory process. It can take many months, or even years, before a fine and other penalties are announced. The commission also could reach a settlement with Amazon.

The European Commission said it also started a new, parallel investigation of Amazon policies that may artificially favour its own retail offers and products of other companies that pay to use Amazon’s logistics services.

Amazon had no immediate comment about the European Commission investigations. In the past, the company has denied wrongdoing and attributed its size to building a great product that consumers like.

