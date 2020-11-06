Northern University, Kotler Impact hold e-World Marketing Summit 2020

Starting on Friday, the programme will continue on Saturday virtually amid the COVID-19 situation.

Experts from Japan, Germany, Italy, Canada, Austria, Brazil, England, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and France are focusing on their research findings in the Summit.

One of the major goals of the Summit is to bring together millions of viewers to a single platform and give them knowledge of the global market.

“This is the first time in the history that such a large world marketing summit is going to be held where viewers will appear from 104 nations along with more than 80 national and international speakers who will talk about different aspects of marketing,” the organisers said in a statement.

Students, teachers, researchers and clubs from about 60 companies of Bangladesh along with top multinational companies and corporate bodies of those countries are participating in the Summit.

Meghna Group of Industries, Nestle Bangladesh, Bank Asia, ACI, Symphony and Sonali Bank Ltd are the sponsors of the Summit from Bangladesh.

New product development, pricing advertising, digital marketing, B2B marketing, consumer packaged goods, sociopreneurship, e-commerce, high tech marketing, value creation, selling on-line, simplifying start-up fund raising, e-retailing, digital transformation, marketech, entrepreneurship, technology management, start-up marketing and selling, phronetic Leadership, innovation, GIG Economy, blockchain, social marketing, online negotiations, concept marketing, internet of things, simplifying start-up fund raising, market segmentation, digital selling, customer data management, content development and management, public relations, behavioural analytics and many more issues are being discussed in the summit.

Marketing leaders, managers, directors, teachers, students and professionals of Bangladesh are participating in the programme.

Teachers, researchers, corporate personalities who aim for higher education and MPhil or PhD levels will get the opportunity to get admission in reputed universities in the world from Bangladesh Institute of International Higher Studies or BIIHS of Northern University Bangladesh.

The participants will receive e-certificates signed by Professor Philip Kotler, known as the “Father of Modern Marketing”.

“The summit will help promote Bangladesh’s economy, prosperity and image in the world as well as bring entrepreneurs from around the world together to alleviate poverty and improve business, health and environment of the country,” said Professor Abu Yusuf Md Abdullah, advisor and chief patron of World Marketing Summit Bangladesh Chapter and chairman of Northern University Bangladesh Trust.

The corporate sectors of Bangladesh are able to participate in this summit which is an opportunity for the Bangladeshi companies, said Prof Dr Anwar Hossain, advisor of WMS Bangladesh Chapter and former director of IBA.

Founded in 2011, the World Marketing Summit is an independent global organisation headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

It aims to initiate global movements through discussion among leaders globally on the most important world affairs, including marketing, business and economics to help people recover from poverty as well as promote businesses to work on health and environmental issues.

WMS works in different continents, including Europe, North America and Asia and plans to expand its projects in Africa.