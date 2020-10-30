Dhaka traders sell new potatoes at Tk 150 per kg, old produces cross fixed price levels again
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2020 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2020 09:04 PM BdST
Retailers in Dhaka are selling newly arrived potatoes at Tk 150 a kilogram as the prices of old produces have crossed the fixed levels again after a brief drop.
The traders and customers in Shantinagar, Shahjahanpur, Malibagh, Moghbazar, Rampura and other areas appear to be less interested in the new arrivals due to the high price on Friday.
He bought 10 kg of the new arrivals from the wholesaler on Thursday but sold only half the produces.
Small consignments of the new produces are arriving from India, he explained the reason behind the high price.
“New potatoes have arrived, but there is no sign of a drop in prices. I had to buy old potatoes at Tk 45 a kg,” said Gias Uddin, a resident of Moghbazar.
The consumers from low-income groups in Dhaka enjoyed some relief as potato prices dropped to the government-fixed levels at Karwan Bazar around a week ago.
The government has increased the maximum retail price of potato by Tk 5 to Tk 35 a kg recently after failing to restrain the prices.
