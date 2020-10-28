Toyota recalling 5.84 million vehicles for fuel pump issue
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Oct 2020 09:43 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2020 09:43 PM BdST
Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it has expanded a worldwide fuel pump recall to a total of 5.84 million vehicles for a defect that could cause the part to fail.
The largest Japanese automaker said Wednesday it was adding another 1.52 million US vehicles to the recall that was first announced in January and covers numerous models built between July 2017 through September.
Toyota said the vehicles that have a fuel pump that may stop operating and could result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted. Dealers will replace the fuel pump with an improved version.
The recalls covers vehicles including the 2013-2015 Lexus LS 460 and GS 350, 2017-2019 Toyota Highlander and 2017-2020 Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350 and 2018-2020 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra as well as the 2019-2020 Toyota RAV4.
