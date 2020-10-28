MGH appoints Eom Cheolwon Chris as regional managing director
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2020 08:35 AM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2020 08:35 AM BdST
MGH Logistics has appointed Eom Cheolwon Chris as its regional managing director for Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand.
Chris had successful careers at Ceva Logistics, DB Schenker and CJ Korea with responsibilities in developing and managing supply chain services of large Korean global brands such as Samsung, LG and Hyundai-Kia.
“Chris brings to MGH first-hand knowledge and expertise of managing global supply chain of Korean global brands for more than two decades. We are excited to build the future of MGH Indo-Chine, and Korea under the leadership of Chris,” Anis Ahmed, founder and group CEO of MGH, said in a statement on Tuesday.
“I have been fascinated by MGH’s supply chain excellences extended to global brands like Inditex, C&A, Carrefour, Renault, PSA-Peugeot and its strong presence in South Asia,” Chris said.
MGH, headquartered in Singapore and originated in Bangladesh, is a diversified conglomerate with interest in healthcare, fashion, and automotive supply chain management, total cargo management for LCCs, ride-sharing, e-commerce, and express last mile deliveries.
It has presence in 18 emerging Markets. The company has a major stronghold in Asia, Middle East and Africa, and is rapidly expanding into Europe.
