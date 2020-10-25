bKash offers Tk 100 cashback, coupon for new Add Money users

They will also get a Tk 100 coupon to make payment at any Pizza Hut or KFC outlet.

The customers will get the money back and the coupon the next working day after successful transaction of Tk 1,000 or more from bank cards or accounts on the bKash app.

They can take the offer once during the campaign period between Oct 15 and Nov 30, 2020.

Using the coupon, a customer can make payment at any Pizza Hut or KFC outlet and redeem Tk 100. The minimum payment amount should be Tk 300 to redeem the coupon and a customer has to use it within 15 days after receiving the coupon.

bKash launched Add Money service last year which enabled the users to bring money to their bKash account easily from their bank accounts and cards.

This service helped customers greatly during the coronavirus lockdown as they faced difficulties to make transaction through bank counters during the time.

Besides doing bank transactions from home, customers can also avail a wide range of other bKash services like mobile recharge, send money, make payment, pay bill, and online shopping that ensured contactless transaction.

As many as 20 banks of the country have been included in the Add Money network of bKash until now.

Customers can also add money to their bKash account from Visa and MasterCard.