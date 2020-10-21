Kazi Sanaul Hoq resigns as managing director of Dhaka Stock Exchange

He took the decision on “personal grounds”, the DSE said in a statement on Wednesday after he submitted the resignation letter on Oct 8.

But Sanaul will continue to perform the duties of the managing director of Bangladesh's prime bourse for three more months as per the rule.

He could not be immediately reached for comment.

He took charge on Feb 9 this year on a three-year contract.

Prior to his short stint with the DSE, Sanaul had worked as managing director of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh.