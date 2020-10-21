Customers wait in long queues as TCB begins to sell potatoes amid price hike
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2020 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2020 10:22 PM BdST
Consumers have had to wait in long queues to buy Tk 25 per kg potatoes from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB outlets set up amid the abnormal rise of prices of daily staples in different locations of Dhaka.
People looking to buy TCB potatoes at a fair price on Wednesday, the first day of the open market sale of the staple, faced trouble as the suppliers had fewer potatoes than what was in demand.
Potato joins a list of other staples, including oil, sugar, lentil and onions, which are being sold at open markets following an unusual hike in their prices at the end of the season.
On Wednesday, people were seen waiting in line sometimes under the scorching sun and under umbrellas during showers at other times.
No TCB trucks could be seen at their designated places in Mohakhali, Saatrasta, Polashi or Azimpur areas. According to local shopkeepers they did not arrive for distribution on Wednesday.
Mahmud Shafiullah, an elderly retired person waiting in line, said, “I’ve never bought goods from TCB trucks. I entered the line upon hearing that they were also selling potatoes. But it’s been two hours and now I’m worried whether I will get any.”
‘Shamim’, one of those who are distributing, pointed out that though they had not seen too many people until then, the addition of potatoes ‘drew a huge crowd’. Packaging all the products, barring oil, was taking up extra time and causing hold ups.
Potatoes are currently being retailed at Tk 45-50 per kg currently, though it was being sold at Tk 30 per kg at this time in previous years. The TCB trucks are selling potatoes for TK 25 per kg. Each customer is eligible for 2 kgs of potatoes at a time.
