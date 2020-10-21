Bangladesh Bank eases provision rules for consumer credit
Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2020 03:20 AM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2020 03:20 AM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has eased the provision rules to encourage commercial banks to disburse more consumer credit for the purchase of cars, furniture or electronic goods.
Banks are now required to maintain 2 percent general provision against unclassified loans under consumer financing other than house financing and loan to professionals, according to a circular issued on Tuesday.
The rate had been previously fixed at 5 percent.
The latest central bank circular also cited emergent demand for consumer loan as a reason behind its decision to lower the general provision against consumer loans.
When the central bank capped the interest rate at 9 percent for all loans other than credit card on Apr 1, the banks faced trouble in consumer financing, which ultimately affected consumption and thus many businesses.
Mashrur Arefin, CEO and managing director of City Bank, told bdnews24.com that they could not profit much with the 5 percent general provision after the interest cap came into effect.
“Now at least we can pay the expenses even if we can’t make any profit,” he said of the ease of rules.
“The customers will get credit and it will impact different sectors positively,” he added.
- US hits Google with antitrust lawsuit
- Potato price ceiling up to Tk 35 a kg
- RMG workers pray for orders as pandemic shreds exports
- Chasing illicit money, global officials circle a firm
- Lebanese cannabis farmers consider alternatives
- India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin rule
- TCB to sell potato at Tk 25 a kg
- Online shops ready for home delivery
Most Read
- With the promise of a better life, Bhasan Char awaits Rohingya refugees
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi gets bail again in ACC case
- Dhaka University to hold admission tests in divisional cities in pandemic
- Final Trump-Biden debate will feature 'mute' button after chaotic first clash
- Think you have ‘normal’ blood pressure? Think again
- China's Sinovac vaccine is safe, Brazil institute says
- Amid tensions with China, India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin rule
- The ‘floating’ road in Kishoreganj
- Bangladesh logs 1,380 new virus cases, another 18 die
- Bangladesh water transport workers go on strike over pay, safety