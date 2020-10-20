Govt raises potato price ceiling to Tk 35 a kg as traders defy limits
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Oct 2020 08:16 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2020 08:16 PM BdST
After failing to keep potato prices below the fixed rate of Tk 30 a kg, the government has raised the ceiling at the retail level to Tk 35 per kg.
The Department of Agricultural Marketing also fixed the maximum price at Tk 27 per kg at cold storages and Tk 30 per kg in the wholesale market on Tuesday.
The department sat with the ministry officials and representatives of the traders to reset the prices, according to a statement.
It also asked the deputy commissioners to take steps to keep the prices within the limits in their districts.
The government had recently fixed potato prices at maximum Tk 23 per kg at the cold storages, Tk 25 at the wholesale markets and Tk 30 at the retail level, but the retail prices remained as high as Tk 50 per kg.
The government later decided to sell potato through the dealers of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh at Tk 25 per kg.
- US hits Google with antitrust lawsuit
- Potato price ceiling up to Tk 35 a kg
- Chasing illicit money, global officials circle a firm
- Lebanese cannabis farmers consider alternatives
- India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin rule
- TCB to sell potato at Tk 25 a kg
- Online shops ready for home delivery
- Rice prices still up as sacks now cost
Most Read
- With the promise of a better life, Bhasan Char awaits Rohingya refugees
- The ‘floating’ road in Kishoreganj
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi gets bail again in ACC case
- Final Trump-Biden debate will feature 'mute' button after chaotic first clash
- Hospitalised COVID-19 patients can have ongoing symptoms for months: study
- RAB busts fraudulent dental practice run by man, father-in-law in Dhaka
- Internet, cable TV providers halt decision to enforce blackout
- Think you have ‘normal’ blood pressure? Think again
- Got any signal up here? Nokia to build mobile network on the moon
- Dhaka University to hold admission tests in divisional cities in pandemic