Internet, cable TV providers halt decision to enforce outage

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Oct 2020 07:31 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2020 07:32 PM BdST

Internet service and cable TV providers have halted their decision to enforce a daily three-hour outage.

They now await talks with the government over the city corporations’ plan to remove overhead cables in Dhaka.

The leaders of the associations of the service providers announced the decision after a virtual meeting with Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Saturday.

 

