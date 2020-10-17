Internet, cable TV providers halt decision to enforce outage
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Oct 2020 07:31 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2020 07:32 PM BdST
Internet service and cable TV providers have halted their decision to enforce a daily three-hour outage.
They now await talks with the government over the city corporations’ plan to remove overhead cables in Dhaka.
The leaders of the associations of the service providers announced the decision after a virtual meeting with Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Saturday.
More to follow
More stories
Most Read
- Boycott 'Prothom Alo': Joy
- Bangladesh Army promotes officer in coma for seven years
- Anti-rape march attacked in Feni
- Senior jurist Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq hospitalised after falling ill
- Online retailers gear up for doorstep delivery as Bangladesh braces for COVID-19 winter wave
- Four die as train crushes into car at level crossing in Jashore
- French police shoot dead man who slit teacher's throat
- Row breaks out over WHO trial casting doubt on remdesivir as COVID-19 drug
- Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud contracts coronavirus
- Customs seizes 39,000 yaba pills from Saudi Arabia-bound garments consignment in Dhaka