BanglaCAT to hold first auction for earthmoving, heavy construction equipment
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2020 11:16 AM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2020 11:16 AM BdST
Bangla Trac Limited, authorised dealer of Caterpillar Inc in Bangladesh with the brand name of BanglaCAT, will be organising its first-ever auction event for earthmoving machines and heavy construction equipment.
The event, titled “Auction in Action”, will showcase various models of used and reconditioned machines of CATERPILLAR owned by BanglaCAT for open bidding from Oct 20 to 22.
BanglaCAT has built its reputation by consistently delivering outstanding products and services – and “Auction in Action” event will be no exception, it said in a statement.
All the auctioned items will be on display for visitors from 10 AM to 6 PM at BanglaCAT's rental yard, the largest for heavy construction equipment and machines in Bangladesh, at Mathbari, Pubail, Ulukhola, Gazipur.
“This is going to be an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for interested bidders to own the most demanding earthmoving machines and heavy construction equipment of CATERPILLAR at the most economical and affordable price range. We are cordially welcoming you to join this fascinating event! Come to our Yard, inspect the machine, and own it by participating in the bid.” Bangla Trac said.
Being one of the largest contributors in the field of infrastructure development and power generation, BanglaCAT strongly believes that the country will march forward with the intent to become a powerhouse in the global economy.
