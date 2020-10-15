Samsung brings smart clothing care device AirDresser to Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2020 10:15 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2020 10:15 PM BdST
Samsung has recently introduced its smart cleaning product AirDresser in Bangladesh.
The clothing care device, which can clean, dry, pamper and disinfect wearables, prolongs the period between each wash, leaving lesser damage on the fabric materials, according to a statement.
The regular price is Tk 149,500 but Samsung has offered a special price of Tk 147,500.
The device’s Jet Air system and Air Hangers obtain powerful jets of air to take out stubborn dirt clogs.
The Jet Stream then sanitises the clothes for our safety assurance.
There are other features in the AirDresser that takes care of the pleats and unwanted wrinkles.
It is WiFi-connected and can be controlled remotely via the SmartThings mobile app.
Samsung brought the product when the people are still trying to overcome the interruptions brought down by coronavirus.
The new device will reduce the risk of infection by minimising trips to the dry cleaners and ensuring smart and instant cleaning.
