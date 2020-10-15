Samsung brings smart clothing care device AirDresser to Bangladesh

The clothing care device, which can clean, dry, pamper and disinfect wearables, prolongs the period between each wash, leaving lesser damage on the fabric materials, according to a statement.

The regular price is Tk 149,500 but Samsung has offered a special price of Tk 147,500.

The potential premium customers are mainly top-level employees of corporates, businessmen and 5-Star hotels who usually have a high spending budget and “put the quality of the product or service ahead of anything else”.

The device’s Jet Air system and Air Hangers obtain powerful jets of air to take out stubborn dirt clogs.

The Jet Stream then sanitises the clothes for our safety assurance.

The AirDresser captures and removes 99 percent of odours from the garments by using the Deodorizing Filter and keeps the cabinet and clothes fresh.

There are other features in the AirDresser that takes care of the pleats and unwanted wrinkles.

It is WiFi-connected and can be controlled remotely via the SmartThings mobile app.

The users can also receive laundering notifications in the app.

Samsung brought the product when the people are still trying to overcome the interruptions brought down by coronavirus.

The new device will reduce the risk of infection by minimising trips to the dry cleaners and ensuring smart and instant cleaning.