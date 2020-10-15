Robi reaches 50 million subscribers
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2020 09:16 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2020 09:16 PM BdST
Propelled by the loosened pandemic-forced restrictions, telecom carrier Robi now has reached the 50 million subscriber milestone.
Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, the managing director and CEO of the mobile phone operator, announced special offers and celebrations on the occasion at a virtual press conference on Thursday.
Robi and Airtel customers will receive 50 million MB data bonus a day as part of the bonanza. The free data can be had by purchasing any of the popular data packs.
They can also enjoy 200 MB free data by installing or logging in to Robi-10 Minute School app for the first time. The offer will continue for a month.
“We are moving towards a new economy- the digital economy, where people will realise their aspirations through the digital route and we are determined to be their partner in this journey by helping them re-imagine life with the touch of technology,” Mahtab said.
Mustafa Jabbar, post and telecommunications minister, and Jahurul Haque, chairman of
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, congratulated Robi on its reaching the milestone at the press conference.
Robi’s Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam moderated the press conference.
