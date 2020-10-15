Robi reaches 50 million subscribers

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, the managing director and CEO of the mobile phone operator, announced special offers and celebrations on the occasion at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Robi and Airtel customers will receive 50 million MB data bonus a day as part of the bonanza. The free data can be had by purchasing any of the popular data packs.

They can also enjoy 200 MB free data by installing or logging in to Robi-10 Minute School app for the first time. The offer will continue for a month.

Robi will also arrange feasts for orphanages located in 50 districts.

“We are moving towards a new economy- the digital economy, where people will realise their aspirations through the digital route and we are determined to be their partner in this journey by helping them re-imagine life with the touch of technology,” Mahtab said.

Mustafa Jabbar, post and telecommunications minister, and Jahurul Haque, chairman of

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, congratulated Robi on its reaching the milestone at the press conference.

Shihab Ahmed, chief commercial offer at Robi, said that Robi was the first telecom operator to launch “3.5G service” in Bangladesh and the only operator as well to launch “4.5G service” in all 64 districts from the day of the launch.

Robi’s Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam moderated the press conference.