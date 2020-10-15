Bangladesh and US begin discussions in Dhaka to explore FTA option
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2020 02:51 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2020 02:51 AM BdST
Bangladesh and the US have begun discussions to explore possibilities of a Free Trade Agreement as part of efforts on economic recovery from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam spoke to reporters about the development after his meeting with Stephen Beigun, the US deputy secretary of state, at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday night.
Shahriar said he sought support from the US under its Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development or BUILD Act for faster recovery from the pandemic affects.
Beigun pointed out that the size of Bangladesh’s trade is bigger than those of the countries getting US support under the Act, according to Shahriar.
“It can be a Free Trade Agreement. He has encouraged us to discuss it,” the state minister said.
The US is helping some countries recover from economic shock through the Act, which states the US International Development Finance Corporation will give "preferential consideration to projects sponsored by or involving private sector entities that are United States persons”.
Beigun noted in the meeting that the size of Bangladesh’s economy and the people’s purchasing capacity have increased much.
“Considering these things overall, he (Beigun) said we can aim for something bigger. That’s when the free trade issue came,” Shahriar said.
The US deputy secretary arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon on a three-day visit following his India tour.
The US diplomat will see Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Thursday noon after a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at State Guesthouse Padma.
- US watchdog probes Jockey's Indian partner
- Coronavirus boosts cloud kitchens
- Adcomm faces Tk 57.6m VAT dodge charges
- UCB launches Islamic banking services
- bKash distributes iPhones among Bird Game winners
- Do pasties or chips make a meal amid COVID lockdown?
- Othoba holds ‘Mega Shopping Festival’
- US should try to delay Ant IPO: senator
Most Read
- Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G, including 'Mini' and 'Pro' versions
- Pandemic dashes many Bangladeshis’ dreams of higher studies abroad
- Pandemic-induced visa troubles cast pall on dreams of American education for Bangladeshis
- ‘If I am a woman of loose morals, what are Mamun, Sohag?’ DU rape accuser asks Nur
- Former DUCSU VP Nur sued after calling rape accuser a ‘woman of loose morals’
- Adcomm faces Tk 57.6 million VAT dodge charges
- Govt primary school teachers to get salary under grade 13 on national pay scale
- Tabligh Jamaat factions clash in Vatara over control of madrasa
- Late goal gives Argentina 2-1 win over Bolivia
- India's Tata Group pulls ad featuring Hindu-Muslim family after outcry