Bangladesh and US begin discussions in Dhaka to explore FTA option

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam spoke to reporters about the development after his meeting with Stephen Beigun, the US deputy secretary of state, at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday night.

Shahriar said he sought support from the US under its Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development or BUILD Act for faster recovery from the pandemic affects.

Beigun pointed out that the size of Bangladesh’s trade is bigger than those of the countries getting US support under the Act, according to Shahriar.

“It can be a Free Trade Agreement. He has encouraged us to discuss it,” the state minister said.

The US is helping some countries recover from economic shock through the Act, which states the US International Development Finance Corporation will give "preferential consideration to projects sponsored by or involving private sector entities that are United States persons”.

Asked about Bangladesh’s facilities from the US under the Generalised System of Preference or GSP, Shahriar said they would discuss the issue when the benefits end on Dec 30. “Maybe there will be a new mechanism. And they are holding elections by this time,” he pointed out.

Beigun noted in the meeting that the size of Bangladesh’s economy and the people’s purchasing capacity have increased much.

“Considering these things overall, he (Beigun) said we can aim for something bigger. That’s when the free trade issue came,” Shahriar said.

The US deputy secretary arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon on a three-day visit following his India tour.

The US diplomat will see Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Thursday noon after a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at State Guesthouse Padma.