bKash distributes iPhones among Bird Game winners

The campaign from Jul 21 to Jul 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic drew a huge number of participants, bKash said in statement.

“Bird Game in bKash app was a part of entertainment. It was a great delight for me to win an iPhone as I could not afford buying a new phone when I had no tuition during COVID-19 period. So I thank bKash for adding new features to the app continuously,” said Nargis Kabir, one of the winners.

The other winners were Kamal Hossain, Jannatul Bari Chowdhury, Md Jasim Uddin, Md Rakebul Islam, Bebi Rani Roy, Mosammad Rabeya Khatun, Jaheda Begum, Minu Akter and Fahima Khatun.

The smartphones were sent to their homes to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

The winners have won the iPhone SEs by tapping on the flying bKash logo on the app and keep moving forward while collecting highest points in the game.

When a customer lost life in the game, he or she was able to buy 10 new lives for Tk 1, which went to Bidyanondo as a donation.

bKash said it is going to launch the Bird Game competition again on Oct 15 and it will continue until Oct 31 after getting “great” customer response.

The game modality and prize will be different this time.

Details of the new campaign are available for customers on bKash’s Facebook page.