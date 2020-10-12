Othoba offers special discount in 10-10 Mega Online Shopping Festival
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Oct 2020 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2020 07:47 PM BdST
Othoba has announced special discounts on various products and free home delivery services under a 10-10 Mega Online Shopping Festival.
As many as 14 e-commerce companies are participating in the festival with the slogan “Keeping the local currency at home”.
The festival began on Oct 10, and will continue until Oct 20.
Customers can purchase books, clothes, watches, gifts items, smartphones, electronic items, makeup boxes and various types of products with “attractive” discounts during the campaign, the online shopping platform said in a statement.
The customers will get free home delivery services for any products across the country under the campaign, said Mahamudul Haque Ullash, head of business at Othoba.
The customers will also receive a 10 percent instant cashback for payments through bKash.
A customer will receive cashback of up to Tk 200 per day and a total of Tk 1,000 during the festival
- US should try to delay Ant IPO: senator
- Microsoft to let most employees work remotely
- Myanmar-born 'dreamer' snaps up US drilling leases
- Singapore Airlines to resume Dhaka flights
- Paytm targets a million apps on its mini app store
- UK COVID loan scheme could lose 26b pounds from fraud
- Saudi Arabia doubles down on oil to outlast rivals
- Stocks rise as Trump's health progress
Most Read
- A girl is gang-raped in Dhaka amid outrage over sexual violence across Bangladesh
- Ananta Jalil retracts video amid public outrage over his rape comments
- High Court halts rape case against four minor boys in Barishal
- Coronavirus can survive 28 days on common surfaces: research
- Papia, husband jailed for 20 years for illegal possession of firearms
- Bangladesh information minister blames pornography for rising rape cases
- Bangladesh approves death in rape cases, ordinance on the way
- Dhaka University rape accuser on hunger strike is hospitalised after falling ill
- Rakhine protests in Dhaka against Myanmar 'massacre'
- ‘I feel like I have dementia’: Brain fog plagues COVID-19 survivors