Othoba offers special discount in 10-10 Mega Online Shopping Festival

As many as 14 e-commerce companies are participating in the festival with the slogan “Keeping the local currency at home”.

The festival began on Oct 10, and will continue until Oct 20.

Customers can purchase books, clothes, watches, gifts items, smartphones, electronic items, makeup boxes and various types of products with “attractive” discounts during the campaign, the online shopping platform said in a statement.

The customers will get free home delivery services for any products across the country under the campaign, said Mahamudul Haque Ullash, head of business at Othoba.

The customers will also receive a 10 percent instant cashback for payments through bKash.

A customer will receive cashback of up to Tk 200 per day and a total of Tk 1,000 during the festival