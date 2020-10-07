UK COVID loan scheme could lose 26 billion pounds from fraud, defaults – watchdog
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Oct 2020 09:11 AM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2020 09:11 AM BdST
Criminals may have made billions of pounds by exploiting a government loan scheme to help British businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, while large losses are expected from firms unable to repay, the country’s spending watchdog has said.
The Bounce Back Loan Scheme was launched in early May, allowing banks quickly to lend businesses up to 50,000 pounds ($64,875) with 100% state guarantee.
The National Audit Office (NAO) said on Wednesday that, while the scheme succeeded in providing fast support to small firms, the government faced a potential loss of between 15 and 26 billion pounds from fraud and default, although the estimates were “highly uncertain”.
“Unfortunately, the cost to the taxpayer has the potential to be very high, if the estimated losses turn out to be correct,” Gareth Davies, the NAO head said.
According to the government’s business department (BEIS) and the British Business Bank, the scheme is expected to lend 38-48 billion pounds by Nov 4, well in excess of the 18-26 billion originally envisaged, the NAO said.
