Global markets fall after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Futures markets that track US stocks signalled that Wall Street would open more than 1.5% lower.

European futures suggested that markets there would open similarly lower. Yields on US Treasury bonds fell too, as did futures tracking crude oil prices.

The news throws the political leadership of the world’s largest economy into doubt. It also raises questions about his campaign for reelection against former Vice President Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger. The election is set for Nov 3, a little more than a month away.

In Japan, where the news broke late on the trading day, stocks finished nearly 0.8% lower after spending most of the day in positive territory. Most other Asian markets were closed for autumn holidays.

