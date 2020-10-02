Global markets fall after Trump tests positive for COVID-19
>>Carlos Tejada, The New York Times
Published: 02 Oct 2020 01:28 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2020 01:28 PM BdST
Global markets dropped early Friday after President Donald Trump said that he and the first lady had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Futures markets that track US stocks signalled that Wall Street would open more than 1.5% lower.
European futures suggested that markets there would open similarly lower. Yields on US Treasury bonds fell too, as did futures tracking crude oil prices.
The news throws the political leadership of the world’s largest economy into doubt. It also raises questions about his campaign for reelection against former Vice President Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger. The election is set for Nov 3, a little more than a month away.
In Japan, where the news broke late on the trading day, stocks finished nearly 0.8% lower after spending most of the day in positive territory. Most other Asian markets were closed for autumn holidays.
c.2020 The New York Times Company
- Global markets fall after Trump contracts COVID-19
- Inside Ant Group’s unusual IPO process
- US stock futures losses after Trump says going quarantine
- Tokyo Stock Exchange resumes
- Foreign entrepreneurs to get stimulus funds
- Huawei cuts Bangladesh jobs
- Nagad offers lowest cash-out charge
- H&M to close hundreds of stores amid online shift
Most Read
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Bangladesh will announce school reopening decision ‘shortly’
- Trump and wife Melania test positive for coronavirus
- Huawei cuts jobs in Bangladesh handset business
- Nagad offers the lowest cash withdrawal charge in Bangladesh
- Tangled mess of overhead cables blemishes Dhaka skyline a decade after court order
- Government reappoints Taqsem as managing director of Dhaka WASA amid controversies
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Oct 31 amid pandemic
- DNA of six suspects in Sylhet MC College gang-rape sampled
- Foreign entrepreneurs to get funds from Bangladesh coronavirus stimulus package