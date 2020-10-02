Biman to fly Sylhet-London direct from Sunday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Oct 2020 11:18 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2020 11:18 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate direct flights on Sylhet-London route from Sunday.
The flag carrier said in a statement on Friday that it will hold a news conference at Sylhet Osmani International Airport on Sunday morning to mark the occasion.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh Chairman M Mafidur Rahman, and Biman Chairman Sajjadul Hassan will attend the presser.
Biman said it hopes a huge number of expatriate Bangladeshis in the UK, tourists, students and businesspeople will use its new services.
The majority of the Bangladeshis living in the UK, especially in London, are from Sylhet.
