NOVOAIR offers winter holiday package for Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet, Chattogram tours

The package includes Air Fare and Hotel, Hotel Transfer at Airport, Breakfast and “many more” for two nights and three days, the airlines said in a statement on Wednesday.

NOVOAIR has partnered with 19 private banks so that their card members can enjoy the package with zero percent interest which is payable in six Equal Monthly Instalments or EMI.

The package will cost Tk 1,777 per person from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar.

From other destinations, the rate will be Tk 2,666 per person.

The associated hotels under the package are Royal Tulip Pearl Beach Resort, Sayeman Beach Resort, Ocean Paradise Hotel and Resort, Long Beach Hotel, Windy Terrace Boutique Hotel, Best Western Heritage, Neeshorgo Hotel and Resort, Grace Cox Smart Hotel and Praasad Paradise Hotel and Resort.

The package cost will start from Tk 1,515 only for Dhaka to Sylhet per person where the associated hotels under the package are Hotel Rose View and Hotel Noorjahan Grand.

The airlines will charge Tk 2,222 for tourists who will travel to Chattogram from Dhaka under the package where the associated hotel is Hotel Agrabad.

Tourists from Cox’s Bazar to Dhaka have to pay Tk 2,222 per person while the amount starts from Tk 1,888 in terms of other destinations where the associated hotel is Lakeshore.

The interested tourists can call 13603 or visit the NOVOAIR website for more details.

Currently, NOVOAIR operates five daily flights from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar, four flights to Chattogram and two flights to Sylhet in compliance with health guidelines issued by the government, WHO, ICAO and IATA.