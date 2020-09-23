Robi gets nod to raise Tk 5.2bn through IPO for network expansion
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Sep 2020 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2020 07:27 PM BdST
Robi, the second-largest mobile network operator in Bangladesh, has been given the green light to raise Tk 5.2 billion from the capital market through an initial public offering (IPO) to expand its network.
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission or BSEC approved the operator's plans to offload about 523.8 million shares on the Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges in a meeting on Wednesday, the regulator said in a statement.
The proceeds from the proposed listing will be used to expand Robi's capital expenditures and enhance its profile as one of the leading mobile telecommunication services in Bangladesh, Robi's parent company Axiata Group had said in February.
Robi has appointed IDLC Investments Ltd as the issue manager for the IPO.
With an issue size of Tk 5,237 million, Robi's is set to be the biggest ever IPO in Bangladesh, IDLC said in a statement.
"The IPO proceeds will be used for network expansion. As the second entrant of the telecommunication sector in the capital market, the listing of Robi will significantly boost the market capitalisation," IDLC's Managing Director Md Moniruzzaman said.
In the conditions announced by CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed in February, Robi asked that the government lower its turnover tax to 0.75 percent from 2 percent, and cut corporate tax to 35 percent from 45 percent, both for 10 years.
The telecom operator has not heard officially from the government yet.
- FinCEN Files: 3 local banks linked to suspicious transactions
- 'Free money' for banks
- Online onion sale on with fanfare
- HSBC, StanChart shares fall after 'FinCEN' leak
- 'FinCEN' records show banks moved illicit funds
- SEC orders removal of 17 directors
- Onion sale goes online
- Garment owners want more time to repay loans
Most Read
- Migrant workers continue protests in Dhaka over air tickets to Saudi Arabia
- ‘Behave,’ CAAB chief tells Shahjalal International Airport officials
- COVID-19 'firepower': Britain imposes 6-month curbs against second wave
- Saudi Arabia to re-allow umrah pilgrimage from Oct 4: SPA
- COVID 'firepower': Britain imposes 6-month curbs against second wave
- Lalmonirhat woman claims ‘divine order’ in dream. Her husband buys an elephant
- Job or hijab? Singapore debates ban on Islamic veil at work
- At UN, Trump demands action against China over virus, Xi urges cooperation
- FinCEN Files: Three Bangladeshi banks linked to suspicious transactions
- 45 government health staffers under Anti-Corruption Commission scanner