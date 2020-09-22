FinCEN Files: Three Bangladeshi banks linked to suspicious transactions
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Sep 2020 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2020 01:38 PM BdST
Three Bangladeshi banks have reportedly been linked to eight suspicious international transactions.
The transactions were worth $832,937, according to a report released by BuzzFeed News and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists on Sunday.
The report was based on the data from the United States Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The FinCEN Files is a cache of financial intelligence reports that reveals the role of global banks in industrial-scale money laundering.
The three banks named in the report are two private lenders -- Islami Bank and Social Islami Bank and state-run Rupali Bank. The report does not confirm any illegal activity in these transactions.
All transactions took place between 2014 and 2016.
Islami Bank Bangladesh made three transactions and received $336,133 from ANZ, an Australian bank, in 2016.
In 2014, Social Islami Bank received $1,600 from Regionala Investiciju Banka in Latvia in a single transaction, according to the report.
State-owned Rupali Bank sent $495,204 in four “suspicious” transactions in 2016 to Germany’s Deutsche Bank.
Those eight transactions extracted from the FinCEN Files showed how suspicious transfers flowed to and from Bangladesh. bdnews24.com could not get immediate comments from the three banks.
