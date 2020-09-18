Trust Bank adds bKash fund transfer option on its mobile banking app

TBL customers need to login to their accounts on the app and add the bKash beneficiary first to transfer funds.

After adding a bKash account as a beneficiary by providing necessary information, customers can transfer money instantly.

Customers can make the next transactions without needing to add the beneficiary again.

A customer needs to click Send Money, tap on the bKash logo, select Transfer to bKash, then select the bank account from which customer will send money and choose a beneficiary.

After entering the required amount and details, the customer needs to select OTP channel and click Continue. In the last step, the customer needs to input the OTP number to complete the transaction.

A customer can find the logo of Trust Bank Ltd in the Add Money section of bKash app also. Tapping on the logo will redirect customers towards Trust-Money app or app download link.

Customers will get SMS notification after a successful transaction. Transaction limit provided by the Bangladesh Bank is to be followed for fund transfer from Trust-Money app to bKash. Customers are not charged any amount for this service.

IT Consultants Ltd or ITCL is providing technology support for this integration.

A total of 20 banks in the country are now connected to the largest Add Money network of bKash with this latest bank integration.

The facility of instant money transfer service from banks’ app or internet banking to bKash account has enabled 45 million bKash users to enjoy convenient transactions for 24 hours every day across the country, bKash said in a statement.

Besides this, customers can also deposit in their bKash accounts by using the Add Money option availing Cash In service from 240,000 agents across the country.

“The largest network of commercial banks empowers bKash users with utmost freedom with their money,” bKash said.