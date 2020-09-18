COVID-19 test fee payment only through Nagad

The service discourages the use of cash publicly thus helping control the spread of the coronavirus, Nagad said in a statement.

Nagad has been providing the COVID-19 test fee payment service at the “lowest” cost in the country jointly with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare since August.

It allows people to get a test done by paying Tk 100 through Nagad’s Bill Pay platform.

Foreign travellers can get the tests done for Tk 1,500. In both cases, one percent of the payment will be charged automatically for the service.

“We have been devoted to working with the government to tackle the epidemic from the very beginning,” said, Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad.

“This service is part of that process. We are always working for the country and the people,” Tanvir added.

Customers can pay the test fee on the Nagad app or using USSD.

To pay the fee with the android app, users will have to log in to the app and click on the Bill Pay button. They have to select the booth and then click the MOHFW COVID-19 TEST text icon while the overseas travellers have to click MOHFW Overseas Traveller COVID-19 TEST. After typing the PIN, customers have to tap and hold it to continue the transaction. After that, they will receive a confirmation SMS.

For Apple or iOS users, they have to click the Bill Pay button, select the booth and click MOHFW COVID19 TEST text icon after logging in.

Similarly, overseas travellers have to click MOHFW Overseas Traveller COVID-19 TEST. The customer needs to type the amount (100/1,500), the PIN and then tap and hold on. Customers will receive a confirmation SMS.

For payment through USSD, after dialling *167# customers have to select the Bill Pay by pressing “5” from the menu. Customers will need to select COVID-19 Sample Collection Fee from the biller list. They will type the amount (100/1,500) and the PIN. Finally, they will receive a confirmation SMS.

To know more about the service, customers can visit www.corona.gov.bd.