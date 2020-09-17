NBR sues Frontdesk Bangladesh on Tk 150m tax dodge charges
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2020 02:13 AM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2020 02:13 AM BdST
The authorities have charged Frontdesk Bangladesh, a human resource solution firm with a string of renowned companies on the list of its clientele, with Tk 150 million tax dodge.
The National Board of Revenue said in a statement on Wednesday that its agents raided the Frontdesk office in Dhaka’s Baridhara on Aug 10 and seized computers and documents.
The firm had shown Tk 328.4 million revenue between February 2015 and July 2020 and paid Tk 20.6 million in Value Added Tax.
Frontdesk’s actual revenue had been around Tk 1.3 billion so they were supposed to pay total Tk 194.5 million in VAT, the NBR said.
In addition to the unpaid VAT, Frontdesk will need to pay Tk 58.5 million in 2 percent interest, according to the statement.
The clients of Frontdesk include Marico Bangladesh Ltd, Fintech Solutions Ltd, Berger Paints Ltd, Novartis Bangladesh Ltd, Procter and Gamble Bangladesh Ltd, Opsonin Pharma Ltd, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd, Banglalink Digital Communications, Robi Axiata Ltd, Jotun, APM Global Logistic Ltd and MNS Bangladesh.
