bKash to launch quiz competition with cash rewards

A total of 500 winners will be selected a day based on their fastest correct answers of randomly asked questions.

Each of them will get Tk 500. A total of 8,500 customers can win a total of Tk 4.25 million in 17 days to Sep 30.

The customers can play as many times as they wish until winning. A customer can win the prize money only once during the campaign.

Customers need to go to the link http://bkash.com/quiz/public/ or the verified Facebook page to participate in the contest.

A customer needs to enter the quiz with bKash wallet number and answer the questions correctly in the fastest possible time.

A customer also needs to make any of the transactions from bKash app such as Mobile Recharge, Cash Out, Send Money, Make Payment, Pay Bill, Add Money or Transfer Money on the day of participation or any previous day in September to be selected as a winner.

Each day’s winner list will be updated on the quiz platform the next day by 1pm.

Winners will receive the reward in their bKash wallet within two days after participating in the contest.

A customer’s bKash account should be active properly and new bKash customers need to complete the entire registration procedure successfully to be eligible for the prize before their participation. bKash app requires a snapshot of the customer's NID and a selfie from the user's phone directly for self-registration.