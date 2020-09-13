bKash to launch quiz competition with cash rewards
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2020 09:33 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2020 09:33 PM BdST
bKash is going to launch a quiz competition on Monday where the users can win cash rewards by answering three simple questions.
A total of 500 winners will be selected a day based on their fastest correct answers of randomly asked questions.
Each of them will get Tk 500. A total of 8,500 customers can win a total of Tk 4.25 million in 17 days to Sep 30.
The customers can play as many times as they wish until winning. A customer can win the prize money only once during the campaign.
Customers need to go to the link http://bkash.com/quiz/public/ or the verified Facebook page to participate in the contest.
A customer needs to enter the quiz with bKash wallet number and answer the questions correctly in the fastest possible time.
A customer also needs to make any of the transactions from bKash app such as Mobile Recharge, Cash Out, Send Money, Make Payment, Pay Bill, Add Money or Transfer Money on the day of participation or any previous day in September to be selected as a winner.
Each day’s winner list will be updated on the quiz platform the next day by 1pm.
Winners will receive the reward in their bKash wallet within two days after participating in the contest.
A customer’s bKash account should be active properly and new bKash customers need to complete the entire registration procedure successfully to be eligible for the prize before their participation. bKash app requires a snapshot of the customer's NID and a selfie from the user's phone directly for self-registration.
- Beximco Pharma shares down 3.34pc
- India plans to restrict copper, aluminium imports
- Tiffany’s $16bn sale falls apart
- Citigroup names Jane Fraser as CEO
- Gold prices up again
- SCB, bKash, Valyou launch blockchain remittance service
- Prime Bank, GP join hands to empower SMEs
- Ford's incoming CEO wants it to run like a Deere
Most Read
- ICC sees ‘no problem’ with Shakib’s enlistment on LPL auction
- New Jersey-based Bayshore pulls diabetes drug produced by Beximco
- Police officer Azizur Rahman Chowdhury dies of COVID-19
- Actor Sadek Bachchu goes on life support with COVID-19 illness
- Father Timm, an educator and friend of Bangladesh, dies at 97
- Indian Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to hospital again
- Choreographer Ivan Shahriar lands in jail on human trafficking charges
- Police arrest Ghoraghat UNO attack suspect in dramatic development
- Iranian champion wrestler Navid Afkari executed
- Six get death for double murder in Tangail