Prime Bank and Grameenphone team up to empower SMEs

The partnership, announced at a webinar on Wednesday, aims to contribute to empower the SMEs, leverage the scope for them, and provide support to accelerate growth.

Md Zahid Ahsan Russel MP, state minister for youth and sports, joined the event as the chief guest.

Rahel Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank, Grameenphone’s CEO Yasir Azman, Prime Bank’s head of MSME Banking wing Syed M Omar Tayub and Grameenphone’s Chief Business Officer Kazi Mahboob Hassan were also present while Grameenphone’s head of communication Khairul Basher moderated the session.

The partnership will enable the SME organisations to digitise and enhance efficiency with Grameenphone's ICT Solutions for better access to financial support, ICT solutions, and promotional support.

A wide range of services, such as latest technologies, Internet of Things or IoT, access to SAAS marketplace to modernise POS billing software, stock, inventory, and sales management system, accounting management, human resource, and accounting solutions, will also be provided under the partnership.

Furthermore, to address the need to make the SME organisations more productive and efficient, Grameenphone provides various other solutions like sales force tracking, vehicle tracking services, M-Centrex call centre solutions, smart attendance, and audio-video conferencing solutions with discounted benefits. To enhance SMEs' sales, the company is also providing promotional and communication products and services like bulk SMS Solutions.

Describing the efforts of his ministry for the SMEs, Russel said: “We appreciate the worthwhile initiative of Grameenphone and Prime Bank to assist the SMEs through financing and connectivity solutions.

It will help the SMEs make a comeback from losses due to coronavirus, he said.

Russel also said the ministry wants to work with Grameenphone and Prime Bank to empower the SMEs and the country's youths.

“We believe our collective efforts will take us to the path of recovery and resilience," he said.

"Connectivity and youths have a more significant role in unleashing the potential of a ‘Digital Bangladesh’. I firmly believe this partnership will contribute significantly to SMEs' modernisation and help overcome the socio-economic dent caused by COVID-19,” GP CEO Azman said.

"The stakeholders of different sectors have to join hands in building a suitable ecosystem for small enterprises and ensuring easy access to loans especially at this challenging time,” said Prime Bank CEO Rahel.

Under the arrangement, Grameenphone SME customers will receive working capital, term loans for purchasing the fixed asset and capital expenditures, international trade solutions such as LC, LATR, IDBP, bank guarantee, work order etc.

The SME customers of Grameenphone can apply for loans from home as Prime Bank has assigned a dedicated relationship manager for the partnership.

The MSME customers of Prime Bank will also enjoy exclusive benefits for Grameenphone connection and value-added services.