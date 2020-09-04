bKash offers 30pc discount on first two Uber rides

Customers will enjoy up to Tk 70 discount per Uber trip after adding bKash between Sep 1 and Oct 31.

bKash said in a statement the offer aims to encourage digital payment.

The discount can be availed through payment using Uber app only where the bKash account is linked.

A customer needs to have an Uber and an active bKash customer account.

He or she needs to select Wallet or Payment in the touch menu and then tap Add Payment Method and bKash subsequently to add account information.

They will see a notification for successfully linking bKash to Uber.

Uber and bKash had recently announced a partnership which enables Uber riders to pay for their trips using bKash automatically.

The partnership gives Bangladeshi riders the convenience of taking Uber rides without the inconvenience of carrying cash or worrying about exact change.