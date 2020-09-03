CEO Rassel says Evaly breached no law amid probe into ‘irregularities’

Rassel also said in an online press conference on Thursday that Evaly was confident it will be able to deliver goods to its customers.

Otherwise, he added, the company has a contingency plan to fulfil the liabilities to the customers.

“But we won’t need to implement the plan,” Rassel said.

“So far I know and what I have heard from my lawyers, we are not doing business by violating any section of any law of Bangladesh,” he said.

The Evaly CEO said they “might have made a small mistake” and will “learn from it”.

“Our bank accounts will be unfrozen. We will be able to do business like before soon,” Rassel said.

The Bangladesh Bank froze the accounts of Evaly, its Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Rassel under the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2019 due to allegations of suspicious transactions.

The central bank and other financial organisations had previously halted card transactions on goods purchased through the online platform.

The Bangladesh Competition Commission and the Ministry of Commerce are also conducting investigations.

Evaly announced on Sunday that it was launching cash on delivery services from 500 sellers, halting all online payments.

In reply to a query, Rassel said Evaly was not a multi-level marketing or MLM business.

He said delay in delivery was the “only allegation” faced by Evaly. It also faces problem in refunding due to “technical complexities”, but “everything will be alright”, Rassel added.