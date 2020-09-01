Digital marketplace Evaly halts online payments amid allegations of irregularities

Many customers who have paid hundreds of thousands of takas in advance on special deals and discounts are now gravely concerned about whether they will receive their purchases.

Evaly says the government’s decision to freeze their bank accounts prevents them from fulfilling orders because the advance payments have not reached sellers.

The company says it is currently fulfilling all cash on delivery orders and attempting to deliver older orders.

The e-commerce site caused quite a stir when it launched on Dec 16, 2018, with various special offers. Taking advantage of the slow two-year progress on the government’s e-commerce policy, the company drew in many customers with various astonishing offers, such as a 200 percent cashback guarantee.

It also drew attention for selling refrigerators, televisions, motorcycles, washing machines, mobile phones, home appliances and other products at nearly half the prevailing market price.

The company soon came under scrutiny as allegations emerged of customers not receiving their purchases, money being held up and other illegal activities. Suspicions were also raised regarding the low prices offered on the marketplace.

On Thursday the central bank froze the accounts of Evaly, Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Evaly Managing Director Md Rassel under the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2019 due to allegations of suspicious transactions.

The bank and other financial organisations had previously halted card transactions on goods purchased through the online platform.

The Bangladesh Competition Commission and the Ministry of Commerce are also conducting investigations.

Evaly announced on Sunday that it was launching cash on delivery services from 500 sellers.

“Since our bank accounts and payment gateways are temporarily closed, we have started selling products on a cash-on-delivery basis for the convenience of customers and sellers. The biggest feature of Cash On Delivery is that sellers are getting their payments directly. On the other hand, the customers can pay after receiving the product properly. As a result of us complaining about late delivery of products is solved,” Evaly CEO Md Rassel told bdnews24.com.

A total of 1,503 stores are linked to Evaly until Tuesday, he said. Of these, 680 are regular shops, 620 are express shops and 230 are food shops. There are also 125 shops at Friends Deal.

“Since government agencies and business trade bodies are investigating, we will continue to provide them with full support," Rassel said. “We believe we have not done anything immoral and illegal and that is what will come out through the investigation.”

MANY CUSTOMERS CONCERNED

A Facebook user named Mahfuza Ruhi claimed that she had paid for a Yamaha motorcycle on Jun 1 but had yet to receive her order.

Another Facebook user named Mazharul Islam Rinkon wrote on Evaly’s Facebook page: “I ordered a Suzuki Hayati motorcycle on Jun 3. My purchase was supposed to arrive within 45 days, but it has been over 90 days and it still isn’t here.”

A Facebook user named Tanvir Ahmed made a similar claim, saying it had been over 90 days since he had paid for his order but had yet to receive it. He added that he would be forced to file a lawsuit if he did not receive his purchase within seven days.