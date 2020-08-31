Air ticket crisis leaves Bangladeshis stranded as pandemic clips flights

Now flight operations have resumed as the governments have eased restrictions, and Mahbub wants to go back to Bahrain.

A travel agent demanded Tk 150,000 from him for an Air Arabia ticket, saying that the fare has gone up due to high demand because of limited seats.

“But I could not buy a ticket at such a high price,” he added.

“So I couldn’t travel back to Bahrain,” said a frustrated Mahbub. He says a Gulf Air ticket to Bahrain cost Tk 35,000 even a few years ago.

His visa has also expired.

Abul Hossain from Manikganj’s Singair, however, has borrowed money from his relatives to purchase a ticket to Qatar, from where he returned in February and got stuck.

“I have to pay a huge sum for air fare,” said Abul, who works as a hotel receptionist in Qatar.

A flight to Qatar used to be cheaper. One had to spend only Tk 40,000 for a two-way ticket by Qatar Airways.

A one-way ticket of US-Bangla Airlines to Qatar now costs Tk 55,000.

Expatriates, who are stranded in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus epidemic, gather outside the Biman Bangladesh Airlines office in the capital's Dilkusha on Thursday to buy tickets to return to the countries where they are employed. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Besides, a traveller will need to pay another Tk 60,000 to 70,000 to stay at hotels after reaching there following quarantine rules, Abul said.

Tens of thousands of migrant workers like Mahbub and Hossain are now facing the dilemma – how and whether to pay large sums for tickets to return to their work.

Over 10 million Bangladeshis work abroad, mostly in the Middle East, and play a significant role in the Bangladesh’s economy by contributing 12 percent to the GDP with remittances.

The situation has worsened as air tickets are not available due to the pressure of travellers after the resumption of flight services following months of suspension, said Mazharul H Bhuiyan, the secretary general of the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh or ATAB.

The tickets that are available cost much higher, he said.

Increasing the number of flights and re-launching flights to different destinations in the Middle East may solve the problem, Mazharul said.

Many travellers are ready to pay hefty prices for tickets in Sylhet but Biman Bangladesh Airlines has sold all tickets to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, said Akhter Hossain, who runs AR Travels.

Biman officials said they could not resume services on all the routes due to travel restrictions by foreign countries.

“We have reduced the number of flights since the number of passengers has declined amid the coronavirus pandemic,” said Biman Managing Director Mokabbir Hossain.

The number of Biman flights on the London route has been cut down to only one per week from eight in the past.

Mokabbir said they are operating seven flights to Dubai a week but cannot draw passengers as expected.

Flights to Abu Dhabi will resume in the first week of September if Biman gets enough passengers, he added.

The flag carrier has decided to suspend all flights on Kuwait, Kolkata, Delhi and Manchester City routes until Sep 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flights to Madinah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Muscat, Kathmandu, Bangkok and Singapore will also remain suspended until Sep 15.

It is operating flights to London, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur, and is planning to launch Abu Dhabi flights soon.

Biman is not selling any ticket for Dubai or Abu Dhabi now. It plans to send those, who had bought tickets earlier, first after the resumption of the flights.

The same will happen to those who had booked flights to London, but new travellers will get tickets if any remain.

Malaysia is only allowing its citizens and permanent residents to enter the country.

The flag carrier will continue operating chartered flights to bring back stranded workers from the Middle East, except the UAE.

Asked about the high ticket prices, US-Bangla spokesperson Kamrul Islam cited a rise in operating costs against a limited number of passengers. The airlines needs to ensure physical distancing on the flights.

“And we are not getting [enough] passengers for all the flights. We have raised the ticket prices slightly to offset the operational costs, but the tickets are still affordable,” Kamrul claimed.

US-Bangla now operates six flights a week to Kuala Lumpur and two flights to China’s Guangzhou. It will launch four flights a week to Doha from Monday.

Among the foreign airlines, Air Arabia and Emirates are now carrying passengers from Dhaka to various destinations in the UAE while Qatar Airways continues running flights with transit passengers to Doha.

Sri Lankan Airlines is also carrying only transit passengers to the country while Malaysian Airlines is carrying the citizens and permanent resident of the country.

Md Nahiduzzaman, an executive at a private firm, had been looking for a ticket to London since Saturday evening, but could not get one until Sunday.

Abdul Ahad, owner of Lee Air Service in Banani, however, said there was no crisis of tickets to fly to London, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur.

“But you must book 20 to 25 days before the flight. You can’t get a ticket a day or a week before the flight,” he added.