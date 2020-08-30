Saudi Aramco discovers two new oil and gas fields: energy minister

Saudi oil giant Aramco has discovered two new oil and gas fields in the northern region of Abraq al-Toloul and al-Jof, the kingdom’s energy minister said on Sunday, state news agency SPA reported.

The minister said the new oil field in Abraq al-Toloul, flows with a daily rate of 3,189 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, along with 1.1 million cubic feet of natural gas.