Saudi Aramco discovers two new oil and gas fields: energy minister
Published: 30 Aug 2020 08:17 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 08:17 PM BdST
Saudi oil giant Aramco has discovered two new oil and gas fields in the northern region of Abraq al-Toloul and al-Jof, the kingdom’s energy minister said on Sunday, state news agency SPA reported.
The minister said the new oil field in Abraq al-Toloul, flows with a daily rate of 3,189 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, along with 1.1 million cubic feet of natural gas.
