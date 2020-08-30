Home > Business

Bangladesh National Insurance Company approves 12pc cash dividend

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Aug 2020 08:36 AM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 08:36 AM BdST

The Bangladesh National Insurance Company Limited or BNIC has approved 12 percent cash dividend for its shareholders for the year 2019.

The dividend was approved in its 24th Annual General Meeting held virtually in Dhaka on Aug 26.

The meeting approved the company’s audited financial statements for the year that ended on Dec 31, 2019.

Its Chairman Abdul Baset Majumder presided over the meeting.

Directors Professor Dr Mijanur Rahman, Fakhruddin Ahmed, Prof Dr Goutom Buddha Das, Taif Bin Yousuf and Md Abdur Rouf; Mohammed Salim, director and chairman of audit committee; CEO Md Sana Ullah; AKM Aminul Hoque, chief financial officer and company auditor; and Md Masud Rana, company secretary, among others, attended the meeting.

Other shareholders also joined the meeting.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.