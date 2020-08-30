Bangladesh National Insurance Company approves 12pc cash dividend

The dividend was approved in its 24th Annual General Meeting held virtually in Dhaka on Aug 26.

The meeting approved the company’s audited financial statements for the year that ended on Dec 31, 2019.

Its Chairman Abdul Baset Majumder presided over the meeting.

Directors Professor Dr Mijanur Rahman, Fakhruddin Ahmed, Prof Dr Goutom Buddha Das, Taif Bin Yousuf and Md Abdur Rouf; Mohammed Salim, director and chairman of audit committee; CEO Md Sana Ullah; AKM Aminul Hoque, chief financial officer and company auditor; and Md Masud Rana, company secretary, among others, attended the meeting.

Other shareholders also joined the meeting.