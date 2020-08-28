Coronavirus crisis hits Robi as it posts drop in revenue

It cited the pandemic crisis as a reason behind the fall in revenue in a statement on Thursday.

Robi’s revenue declined by 5.2 percent compared with the same quarter last year.

Cost optimisation drive coupled with less customer acquisition and revenue-driven cost helped Robi register a profit after tax or PAT of Tk 584 million in the April-June quarter.

“While reading the PAT figure, it must be noted that it is heavily impacted by the discriminatory 2% minimum turnover tax. The smaller players in the telecom industry are effectively made to pay minimum turnover tax at double the rate compared to any other industry,” the company said.

In addition to the revenue dent, the active subscriber base took a heavy beating throughout the second quarter due to the pandemic, with a 3.5 percent decline from the first quarter to stand at 48 million. Compared to the same quarter last year, the active subscriber base increased by 0.1 percent.

Robi’s subscriber base in the second quarter was 29.7 percent of the subscriber market share.

Among its subscribers, 32.2 million were internet users representing 67 percrnt of Robi’s total subscriber base.

Sharp focus on cost optimisation helped Robi to register Tk 8.82 billion EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation,

Robi’s voice revenue declined by 14.2 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 18.6 percent compared to the same quarter last year - indicating the economic hardship endured especially by the lower income customers who tend to use 2G- based voice call service.

Despite data consumption growth of 18.9 percent compared to last quarter, the pandemic induced drastic data price reduction resulted in data revenue de-growth of 1.5 percent compared to the previous quarter. However, compared to the same quarter last year, data revenue grew by 23.7 percent.

“Sudden increase in data usage during the pandemic naturally stretched the network performance which could easily have been avoided with the emergency allocation of spectrum as requested by the smaller operators of the industry,” Robi said.

Robi has paid Tk 8.04 billion to the government exchequer in the second quarter.

The quarter was “unlike any other quarter we have lived through”, said Robi’s Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed.

“As anticipated, the impact of pandemic was quite telling on our business. But our razor-sharp focus on cost optimisation and less direct cost due to pandemic helped us to end the quarter with a decent profit. In the midst of the doom and gloom of pandemic, it was encouraging to see BTRC take decisive moves to implement SMP regulations; we now eagerly await tangible outcomes in this regard,” he said.

The harsh impact of pandemic on the business was “further exacerbated” due to the increase of supplementary duty by 5 percent introduced in the recently declared national budget, Mahtab added.