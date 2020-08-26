Kedar Lele named new chairman of Unilever Bangladesh

Lele succeeds Kamran Bakar, who had been serving as the firm’s chairman since 2012.

Its board of directors unanimously elected Lele as chairman at their 180th meeting on Tuesday.

He will continue as both the chairman and managing director of the company.

Lele joined Unilever Bangladesh Limited as its chief operating officer in June 2017. He was appointed managing director in January 2018.

He brings with him about 20 years of professional experience spanning advertising, internet business, and FMCG sales and marketing. He has spent over 15 years at Unilever.

Lele is also vice president of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

His career at Unilever began in 2004 at Hindustan Unilever Limited with ice-creams, followed by a stint as head of sales and marketing for Kimberly Clark Lever Limited (JV).

He then led the Eastern Region and modern trade business creating high growth momentum. He was instrumental in leading HUL’s foray into e-commerce from 2014 to 2017 before arriving in Bangladesh.

He was part of the Economic Times “40 under 40” list of hottest business leaders in 2015. He has been an active sponsor of developing young managers at HUL.

Unilever Bangladesh said in a statement his vision for the company is to build “one of the most inspiring Unilever Businesses while making a difference to the country and communities”.

“This visionary is passionate about people, purpose and growth,” the statement said.

During Lele’s period in Bangladesh, not only has the business grown in size and competitiveness, but it has also achieved “world class standards” in various facets of the business, including safety, environment, productivity and quality.

UBL has developed “distinctive capabilities” in various functional areas which are being emulated by various companies across the country and in the Unilever world.

Under Lele’s leadership, Unilever in Bangladesh has recently acquired 82 percent ownership of GSK Bangladesh and successfully changed its name to ‘Unilever Consumer Care Limited’.