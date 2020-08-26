Home > Business

Biman suspends flights to Kolkata, Manchester, two more international routes until Sept 30

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Aug 2020 09:34 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2020 09:34 PM BdST

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended international flights to Kuwait, Kolkata, New Delhi and Manchester until Sept 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The countries are yet to lift bans on international flights, Tahera Khandaker, the deputy general manager of the flag carrier, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

The airline will continue operating flights to London, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. It is also allowed to operate cargo flights to Abu Dhabi and carry passengers from the capital of the United Arab Emirates to Dhaka, she added.

The airline is also suspending flights on Medina, Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Muscat, Kathmandu, Bangkok and Singapore routes until Sept 15.

