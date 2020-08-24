Loaded container ship tilts a Chattogram port
A container ship has tilted to a side after goods were loaded onto it at Chattogram port.
OEL Hind, the ship registered in Panama, tilted at the jetty No. 11 on Sunday morning.
It was loaded with 1,260 containers, including 105 empty ones.
The authorities took out eight containers in a bid to bring the ship back to normal position, but it remained tilted until 10pm.
The ship was scheduled to leave the port during high tide in the afternoon.
The port’s secretary said they would try to put the ship back to normal position again during low tide in the small hours of Monday.
An official said they were checking whether excessive load or something else caused the ship to tilt.
GBH Logistics is the local agent for the ship.
