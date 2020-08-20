Good prices, happy jute growers

Published: 20 Aug 2020 01:53 PM BdSTUpdated: 20 Aug 2020 01:54 PM BdST
A better jute harvest has brought smiles to farmers in Manikganj this year. Ghior Upazila, a wholesale hub of jute, buzzes with buyers and sellers. Farmers are happy with the prices.
The Ghior jute market is one of the largest and oldest in Manikganj. It is situated on the banks of the Kaliganga river. It operates every Wednesday.
Jute trading starts at the Ghior market before sunrise.
Traders from different regions of the country visit the Ghior market to buy jute during the harvest season.
Farmers from the seven Upazilas of Manikganj visit the Ghior market to sell jute.
Farmers transport jute to the Ghior market mainly by boat.
Some farmers also use horse-drawn carriages to transport jute to the Ghior market from nearby places.
Farmer Azgar Ali says his jute yield has increased this year due to favourable weather conditions. He has come to the Ghior market to sell jute after hearing about good prices.
Farmers at the Ghior market say it costs Tk 5,000-6,000 to cultivate jute on every bigha of land.
Locally produced jute is selling at Tk 1,400-2,000 per tonne at the Ghior market this year.
More farmers cultivated jute in the last few years due to good prices. According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, jute was cultivated on 3,606 hectares of land in Manikganj in 2020, compared to 3,448 hectares a year earlier.
Traders at the Ghior market say the colour and quality of jute has improved this year due to an abundance of water in rivers and canals. As a result, higher prices are being offered for jute.